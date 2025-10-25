Man, 83, killed in Royal Oak stabbing; woman in custody, police say

An 83-year-old man is dead and a woman is in custody after a stabbing in Royal Oak, Michigan, on Friday night.

Police said officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 4300 block of Sheridan Drive for a report of a man calling for help. They found a 35-year-old woman in the area with blood on her hands. She was taken into custody after attempting to run from the officers, officials said.

The officers then entered a home and found the 83-year-old man, who was in the basement with multiple stab wounds, according to police. He died at the scene.

Officials said the woman was a guest in the home at the time of the stabbing and knows both the man and the homeowner. As of Saturday afternoon, she is being held at the Royal Oak Police Department.

Detectives are investigating the incident.