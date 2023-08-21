Authorities searching for 14-year-old Pontiac girl missing since Aug. 14

Ta'Liah Sparks Oakland County Sheriff's Office

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 14-year-old Pontiac girl who hasn't been seen in a week.

Ta'Liah Sparks was last seen at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at her home on North Sanford Street.

Authorities say she ran away from home and hasn't been seen since. In addition, her family told authorities that they have tried to reach her but were unsuccessful.

Sparks is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and 224 pounds. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.