Authorities investigate toddler's death in Monroe, Michigan

Police in Monroe, Michigan, say they are investigating the death of a 20-month-old child on Tuesday.

At about 9:48 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of E. Sixth Street. The young boy was found inside the home and pronounced dead.

Police say the cause of death is being investigated, as well as the circumstances surrounding the boy's death. The Lucas County Coroner's Office in Toledo, Ohio, is assisting in the investigation, according to police.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family during this extremely difficult time," Monroe police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Oetjens at 734-243-7516.