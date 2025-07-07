ATV operator dies, his passenger injured, during crash with SUV in Pontiac

A Flat Rock man was killed and a woman was injured when an all-terrain vehicle collided with a GMC Terrain in Pontiac, Michigan.

The accident happened about 4:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Melrose Avenue in Pontiac, according to the report from Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Thomas Cowgill, 25, of Flat Rock, was operating the 1987 Yamaha 30 ATV eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue. His passenger was a 31-year-old woman from Macon, Georgia. The vehicle was not legal for on-road use, the sheriff's office said.

In the meantime, a 37-year-old woman from Pontiac was driving the GMC northbound on Melrose Avenue.

The ATV operator disregarded the stop sign and struck the approaching SUV, deputies said.

The GMC driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

"An individual illegally operating an ATV lost his life, and his passenger was seriously injured. Incidents like this underscore the importance of safety and proper equipment use to help avoid such heartbreaking outcomes," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said about the crash.

The collision is under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.