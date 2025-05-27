Detroit police searching for suspect accused of hitting man with a bottle outside liquor store

A felonious assault with a bottle happened just outside a liquor store in Detroit, and police are seeking information to help in locating the suspect.

The circumstances began around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of East State Fair Avenue, according to the Detroit police report.

The suspect, who was outside the liquor store, asked a 60-year-old man for money. When the victim denied that request, the suspect went into the store, came out with a bottle and allegedly struck the victim.

Security image of a suspect in an assault May 22, 2025, outside a liquor store in Detroit. Detroit Police Department

The suspect also tried to hit the victim with another object.

The victim instead fled the scene, and called police from a different location. Officers noted that he refused treatment for his minor injuries

Detroit police ask that anyone who has information about the assault call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or go to DetroitRewards.tv.