Assault, robbery and stolen vehicle incidents in Holly result in two arrests

An assault and robbery in Oakland County, Michigan, along with subsequent crimes, led to charges against a 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, the Holly Police Department reported Monday.

The assault and robbery happened about 1:02 p.m. March 2 at a residence on Grange Hall Road, according to the report from Holly Police Department. When officers responded to the call, they found a 58-year-old female had been the victim of a severe assault.

The woman told police a 16-year-old female arrived at the home, accompanied by the 21-year-old man, the report said. The man proceeded to strike the woman and demanded her car keys. The man and the teenager then took the woman's credit cards along with other items, and her vehicle.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

In the meantime, Holly officers listed her car as stolen with a broadcast sent to all Oakland County and Macomb County law enforcement agencies.

On March 4, Clinton Township Police Department in Macomb County reported back they had spotted the stolen vehicle. The driver fled from an attempted stop, and the vehicle was later found abandoned in a parking lot. The vehicle was impounded.

Then between March 8 and 10, two other vehicles were stolen from a gas station and a party store in Holly. Video images helped connect the suspects to both thefts; and those vehicles have been recovered.

On March 10, Warren Police Department in Macomb County notified Holly officers that both suspects were arrested after an incident involving fleeing and assaulting an officer.

Holly Police took custody of the 16-year-old and took her to Oakland County Children's Village juvenile detention facility.

The 21-year-old man was lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

The teenager has since been charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder, unlawful driving away in a vehicle, larceny and interfering with a 911 call, the report said. She remains in custody pending a hearing March 25.

The man has been arraigned in 52/2 District Court and charged with assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony; along with unlawful driving away in a vehicle and larceny in a building, both 4-year felonies, the report said.

The investigation is still in progress. Holly Police said there may be additional charges from this case.