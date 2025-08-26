Arturo Cepeda named auxiliary bishop of Archdiocese of San Antonio

An auxiliary bishop from the Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit has received a new assignment as auxiliary bishop of San Antonio.

Bishop Arturo Cepeda, 56, has worked in southeast Michigan for 14 years. The transfer to Texas means he will be working in his home diocese, Archdiocese of Detroit officials announced. The appointment came from Pope Leo XIV, with a press conference scheduled for Tuesday.

"On behalf of the faithful, our deacons and priests, and our brother bishops, I wish him every blessing, success, and joy," the Archbishop of Detroit, Edward Weisenburger, said.

The Archdiocese of San Antonio includes 19 counties, serving a Catholic population of about 1.16 million among the area's overall population of 2.8 million.

Cepeda's formal welcome to his new assignment will take place Oct 12, with both an English language Mass and a Spanish language Mass at San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio.

"With the excitement of one embarking on a new journey, but also with the sadness of leaving a beloved family, I give thanks to God, to our Holy Father, to Archbishop Edward Weisenburger, and all of you," Cepeda said in his remarks to Michigan Catholics. "As I begin my new mission, know that I hold you in my prayers and humbly ask that you keep me in yours."

Cepeda was ordained a priest in 1996 in San Antonio, holding a number of roles there before his assignments in Detroit.

His education includes Bachelor of Arts degree in religious studies from the College Seminary of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Santa Fe, New Mexico; a Master of Divinity degree from Assumption Seminary in San Antonio; a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies from St. Mary's University in San Antonio; and Licentiate and Doctorate in Sacred Theology degrees from the University of St. Thomas (Angelicum) in Rome.

The above video first aired April 20.