Artist-designed mini-golf course takes to Cranbrook

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For the second year, an artist-designed, history-backed mini-golf course takes to the campus of Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills.

Cranbrook on the Green, the summer-long experience, is available to play until September 3.

"This golf course is Cranbrook-themed," says curator of public programs, Lyla Catellier.

Catellier says every one of the 11 holes has a bit of campus history behind it.

"Either a specific site on campus, an artist that is involved in our collection, a specific artwork, a specific furniture piece, each of them has their own unique story, " Catellier says.

One of those stories comes from hole number 4, the Glassy Green.

"Such a cool experience, like I've never done anything like this before," says MFA student Katie Mongoven.

She entered a submission open to students, alumni and other Cranbrook community members when developing two new holes this year. She won with inspiration from the windows located at the campus dining hall.

"You can see that they are comprised of all these different unique shapes, but they all create these very unique tessellations. There's a bit of mimicry and echoing in the architecture in these windows," Mongoven said.

As a student, Mongoven spends a lot of time in the dining hall. She says there are days when the sun hits the windows perfectly, which was all the motivation she needed to get it on the green.

"I wanted to pull the natural elements of the sun into this hole," says Mongoven.

