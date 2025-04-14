Charges filed in aftermath of arson and injuries at Garden City massage parlor

Police have made an arrest in the investigation of a fire at a business in Garden City, Michigan, during which two people were injured.

Garden City Police Department made that announcement in a press release, saying Ali Al-Shimary, 34, was charged with two counts of arson, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and two counts of assault to do great bodily harm in the aftermath of the April 7 fire at Accura Care Massage on Middlebelt Road.

Al-Shimary was taken to Wayne County Jail. Arraignment took place at 21st District Court.

A passer-by reported reported the fire about 11:30 p.m. that night, and on arrival police found the interior of the building engulfed in smoke and flames.

One woman got herself out of the building as first responders arrived, and said there was another female inside. The second person was trapped and had to be rescued by Garden City Fire Department. Both were admitted to an area hospital for treatment.

"Arson investigators discovered multiple areas within the building that appeared to have been intentionally set on fire," the press release said.

Garden City Police continue to investigate the situation; they ask that anyone with additional information on the fire contact them at 734-793-1700.

The above video aired on April 8, 2025.