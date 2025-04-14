Watch CBS News
Local News

Charges filed in aftermath of arson and injuries at Garden City massage parlor

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Injuries reported after overnight fire at Garden City strip mall
Injuries reported after overnight fire at Garden City strip mall 00:19

Police have made an arrest in the investigation of a fire at a business in Garden City, Michigan, during which two people were injured. 

Garden City Police Department made that announcement in a press release, saying Ali Al-Shimary, 34, was charged with two counts of arson, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of unlawful imprisonment and two counts of assault to do great bodily harm in the aftermath of the April 7 fire at Accura Care Massage on Middlebelt Road. 

Al-Shimary was taken to Wayne County Jail. Arraignment took place at 21st District Court. 

A passer-by reported reported the fire about 11:30 p.m. that night, and on arrival police found the interior of the building engulfed in smoke and flames. 

One woman got herself out of the building as first responders arrived, and said there was another female inside. The second person was trapped and had to be rescued by Garden City Fire Department. Both were admitted to an area hospital for treatment. 

"Arson investigators discovered multiple areas within the building that appeared to have been intentionally set on fire," the press release said.   

Garden City Police continue to investigate the situation; they ask that anyone with additional information on the fire contact them at 734-793-1700. 

The above video aired on April 8, 2025.

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.