Injuries reported after overnight fire at Garden City strip mall
At least one person was injured in the aftermath of a fire Monday night at a strip mall in Garden City, Michigan, fire officials reported.
The fire was in the 6500 block of Middlebelt Road, in Wayne County.
Garden City Fire Department was among the first responder agencies sent to the scene, and confirmed there were injuries although additional details were not provided.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.