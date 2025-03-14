Arrest made after Subway robbery investigation in Waterford

An arrest has been made in the case of a robbery at Subway restaurant in Waterford, Michigan.

David Aguilar Jr., 45, has been charged with one count armed robbery in the case, the Waterford Police Department reported. The initial arraignment took place at 51st District Court; and the case has been bound over with the Oakland County Circuit Court arraignment scheduled for March 19.

The robbery happened shortly after 5 p.m. Feb. 28 at the restaurant at 5034 Dixie Highway. A man approached the counter and threatened the clerk, saying he had a gun, then demanded money. The clerk opened the cash register and backed away; the suspect then grabbed cash out of the register and walked out.

The vehicle used in the robbery was described as a black Ford Taurus.

After the suspect and vehicle description were broadcast to nearby police agencies, an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy saw the vehicle in Pontiac near Walton Boulevard and Joslyn. The vehicle was stopped; and the driver taken into custody.

The Subway suspect and vehicle are also believed to be involved in a robbery that happened earlier in the day at Fifth/Third Bank in Independence Township, the report said. Search warrants have been executed on the vehicle and a house in Pontiac as officers searched for evidence in both robberies.

"The successful apprehension of this dangerous criminal is the direct result of swift action by the clerk at Subway who put into motion a coordinated effort involving Waterford Township Dispatchers, Uniformed Patrol Officers, Detectives and the Special Operations Unit, as well as Oakland County Sheriff's Deputies from Pontiac and Detectives from the OCSO Independence Township sub-station," Police Chief Scott Underwood said.