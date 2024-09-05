Woman arrested for multiple armed robberies at Oakland County businesses, police say

4 killed in shooting at Georgia high school, Green Day rushed off stage in Detroit and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman is in custody after authorities received several 911 calls about armed robberies at Oakland County businesses Wednesday night, police said.

At 8:40 p.m., West Bloomfield police received a 911 call from an employee at the Twin Beach Market at 4292 Green Lake Road, who said a woman had entered the store with a pistol and robbed him. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store before the employee called 911.

After that incident, dispatch received several 911 calls from other businesses in West Bloomfield and Orchard Lake reporting armed robberies that had just taken place by a suspect who allegedly matched the description of the woman in the first robbery.

Police say one of the calls came from a CVS Pharmacy at 6070 W. Maple Road, and the caller said the suspect had fired two shots.

After receiving the call, officers found the armed suspect in the parking lot of the CVS, and she was taken into custody.

The woman appears to have acted alone, and there is no known danger to the public, according to police.

In addition, police say no one was injured during these robberies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the West Bloomfield incidents should contact West Bloomfield Detective Phil Pacheco at 248-975-8905 or Orchard Lake Detective Michael Clement at 248-682-2400.