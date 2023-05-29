Watch CBS News
Are we expecting record-breaking heat this week?

By Kylee Miller

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 29, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for May 29, 2023 02:34

(CBS DETROIT) - There is no doubt that it is going to be hot in Michigan this week. Typically, high temperatures should top out in the middle 70s for this time of year. Instead, we will be climbing well into the 80s this week.

Check out the forecasted high temperatures this week compared to the previous standing records.

record-heat.jpg
Even though we don't expect any record-breaking temperatures this week, it will still be hot.    CBS News Detroit 

Even though we don't expect any record-breaking temperatures this week, it will still be hot. So make sure to find ways to beat the heat by staying cool and hydrated, and always look before you lock the car. This is the time to remember your heat safety tips.

Stay with your CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather team for updates on the local forecast. 

Kylee Miller
kyleemiller-pick-coloradjust-caf.jpg

Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her weekdays on CBS Detroit.

May 29, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

