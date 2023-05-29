Are we expecting record-breaking heat this week?

(CBS DETROIT) - There is no doubt that it is going to be hot in Michigan this week. Typically, high temperatures should top out in the middle 70s for this time of year. Instead, we will be climbing well into the 80s this week.

Check out the forecasted high temperatures this week compared to the previous standing records.

Even though we don't expect any record-breaking temperatures this week, it will still be hot. CBS News Detroit

Even though we don't expect any record-breaking temperatures this week, it will still be hot. So make sure to find ways to beat the heat by staying cool and hydrated, and always look before you lock the car. This is the time to remember your heat safety tips.

