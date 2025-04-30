Aramark confirms layoffs for its Wayne State University food service staff

Wayne State University in Detroit is ending its food and facilities contract with Aramark Campus, a step that will result in 137 jobs lost with that service provider.

The change is related to the university selecting a new campus dining contractor, SodexoMagic, a collaboration between Sodexo and Magic Johnson Enterprises.

The Aramark layoff details were included in a WARN Act notice that Aramark filed Monday with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.

"To Whom It May Concern: Aramark Campus, LLC ("Aramark") recently learned that it would not be retained to provide food/facilities services at Wayne State University beyond June 30, 2025. We regret to inform you that all Aramark employees assigned to that client account will be affected," the letter stated. "While we have not determined that WARN is applicable to this cessation of services, we are providing this notice in the event that WARN is deemed to apply."

No dates will change for any hourly employees who were scheduled for summer layoff at the end of the spring semester or who are on seasonal leave, but they will not be recalled to work for Aramark under that account.

None of the affected employees is represented by a union.

The job positions include accounting clerk, catering director, executive chef, cooks, student workers and food service supervisors.