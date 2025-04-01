Detroit apartment explosion, fire attributed to gas leak in the building

Detroit residents speaks out after explosion at apartment building: "It's gone"

A gas leak was the cause of Monday's explosion and fire at an apartment building, the Detroit Fire Investigation Division reported Tuesday.

While the source of the leak is still under investigation, the fire department concluded that it originated on the first floor of the building on Littlefield Street

A total of 13 people were injured, including six children. Of that number, 12 of them had to be rescued and one escaped on their own.

Two adults from that list of victims remained in critical condition Tuesday at Detroit Receiving Hospital, the fire department said. A 3-year-old girl also is receiving burn care at Children's Hospital of Michigan.

The American Red Cross and the city of Detroit are working with displaced residents to find them new housing.