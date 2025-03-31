12 people rescued after possible explosion at West Detroit apartment building

Six adults and six children were rescued in the aftermath of an apartment building fire and possible explosion early Monday on Detroit's west side.

At least two of the adults had serious injuries, according to reports from a fire commissioner on scene. There are multiple people who have been taken to a hospital.

"They had people at the windows ... kind of hanging off, ready to jump," Chuck Sims, executive fire commissioner, told reporters on the scene.

Firefighters used ladders to reach those in an upper floor, and also rescued at least one person who needed to be pulled out a basement area.

The fire and possible building explosion was reported about 4 a.m. near the intersection of Littlefield Street and Schoolcraft Road in Detroit. Fire officials said about 60 first responders, including Detroit Police and Detroit Fire crews, are on scene.

"They did an amazing job," Sims said about the initial crews on scene. "Without their fast response and fast reaction, this could have been a lot worse."

The fire was small and put out quickly, he added.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.