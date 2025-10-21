Annual Blood Battle between University of Michigan and Ohio State kicks off on Oct. 22

Two of the biggest rival fanbases in all of college football are going head-to-head for a good cause starting this week.

The 43rd annual Blood Battle will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 22, between fans of the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"The need is so constant, and we're meeting that need by utilizing a rivalry that is just so profound and so well known to really incentivize blood donations," said Blood Drives United president and U of M student Abigail O'Connell.

O'Connell said the holidays can be one of the toughest times to get people to donate blood.

"In the United States, every two seconds, someone is in need of a blood transfusion, so it's really important that we address this," she said.

University of Michigan's on-campus organization, Wolverines for Life, encourages fans to donate blood at any Red Cross donation site across the university's campus. These donations will count toward U of M's total pints donated for the battle. Those interested can find locations and sign up for a donation appointment using the Red Cross Blood Battle website.

O'Connell says both schools collect between 15,000 to 20,000 pints of life-saving blood every year.

"Up to three lives can be saved with each donation. That's about 6,000 lives from each school, from OSU and Michigan, respectfully," she said.

The largest blood drive for Blood Battle, Be A Hero, will be hosted on Sunday, Nov. 23, at The Big House. The event will include the opportunity to donate blood in the Jack Roth Stadium Club, door prizes and more.

The Wolverines are hoping to make this the first time since 2021 where the winner of the game is also the winner of the Blood Battle.

Donations between Oct. 22 and Nov. 26 will count toward the school's total; however, blood donations are still needed and encouraged year-round.