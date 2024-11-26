Annual All-Star Giveback in Detroit helping families ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - Tuesday was the 27th annual All-Star Giveback Thanksgiving edition in Detroit which means free turkeys and meal kits for thousands of Detroiters and anyone in need.

The event was at Eastern Market Shed 5, where thousands of pounds of food were given away to 3,000 Detroit families on a first-come, first-served basis. The food included green beans, carrots, potatoes, mac' n cheese, cranberry sauce, and, of course, turkeys.

The man leading the charge is Tarence Wheeler, CEO of Tarence Wheeler Foundation.

"It's big for the community; this is everything, man," said Wheeler, who's also helping organize the meal kit giveaway. "At the end of the day, it is not about us, it is about the people making sure they have a great holiday with loved ones thankful for another day above ground."

Detroiters waited for hours in freezing cold temperatures to get their hands on some turkeys and meal kits to provide for their families.

Wheeler said it's an honor to provide for the community.

"Things are tough economically, how do we provide something free for our children and families," said Wheeler. "We always say if not us then who."

The event has been going on for years and has had multiple celebrities help out, from NBA and NFL players to local politicians and musicians.

Several partners, including the Detroit Medical Center, DTE Energy, Comerica Bank and Ford Motor Company, also helped provide food and comfort.

Wheeler, who grew up in poverty, said this mission speaks to him which is why it's only getting bigger and better.

"It's about the people and making sure people have hope tomorrow and that tomorrow is a better day," said Wheeler.

Some celebrities expected to attend include rapper Big Sean, former Detroit Lion Calvin Johnson, former Detroit Piston Isiah Thomas, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.