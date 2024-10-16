Watch CBS News
Ann Arbor project turns traffic signal boxes into works of art

By Meredith Bruckner

/ CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - PowerArt! is a public art project in Ann Arbor that's turning traffic signal boxes into works of art in an attempt to beautify the city. 

The colorful displays can be found on nearly every street corner in the downtown area. 

Launched in 2014, PowerArt! aims to enhance urban spaces and decrease the need for regular maintenance of the gray boxes by the city. 

Margaret Woodard is the project manager for PowerArt! 

She said community feedback has been positive. 

"Visitors and locals alike love this program," said Woodard. "They find it fun, whimsical. It really beautifies their area and really gets them excited to walk around their area." 

The program was spearheaded by Creative Washtenaw, with support from the City of Ann Arbor Public Art Commission, the Ann Arbor Downtown Development Authority and local artists Lucy and Larry Nisson. 

"I find it an interesting addition to public art," said resident Rachael Barrett. 

"They're pretty cool, I can't lie," said student Aaron Castro. "It's nice walking to class and seeing art." 

While organizers say their downtown footprint of PowerArt! is complete, they hope to bring the colorful boxes to other areas of the city in the future. 

Meredith Bruckner joined CBS News Detroit in May 2023. Prior to joining CBS, she was the managing editor and senior producer of All About Ann Arbor by WDIV Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit.

