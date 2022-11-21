Ann Arbor Public Schools: Pioneer High School closed Monday
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pioneer High School will be closed on Monday due to a water main break.
Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift told families about the closure in an email early Monday morning.
"Due to a water main issue that has impacted the Pioneer campus overnight, Pioneer High School will be closed for classes on Monday, November 21st," said Swift.
All before and after-school activities are also canceled.
There is no additional information on whether classes will resume on Tuesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.