Ann Arbor police make arrest in home invasion investigation

Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, have made an arrest after getting a report of a breaking and entering on Saturday.

Richard Levoid Johnson II, 34, of Detroit, has been charged with home invasion-first degree and possession or sale of a taser, according to the report from Ann Arbor Police Department. Johnson had an arraignment hearing at 14-A District Court, and remains lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.

The police call was made about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, reporting a breaking and entering in progress in the 200 block of North Ingalls. Officers spoke with a neighbor, who saw a man trying to crawl into a window at the home.

The suspect was later seen walking in the area and taken into custody without incident.

Ann Arbor police say they are investigating other home break-ins that happened over the weekend along Washtenaw and Linden streets.

"With the weather warming up, we urge all community members to please lock all windows and doors overnight, especially those on the first floor. Residents and community members are also urged to contact AAPD if they see anything suspicious," the report said.

Tips can be made to the Ann Arbor Police Department front desk at 734-794-6920 or tip line at 734-794-6939, email tips@a2gov.org or submit a Silent Witness Tip at https://www.a2gov.org/silentwitness.