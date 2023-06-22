Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair hiring temporary staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair is looking to hire temporary staff for the event happening in July.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair is made up of three independently juried nonprofits and features 1,000 artists across 30 blocks in downtown Ann Arbor. It goes from Thursday, July 20, through Saturday, July 22.

The Summer Art Fair, one part of the festival that is run by The Guild of Artists & Artisans, is looking to hire temporary staff to work the following shifts during the festival:

Wednesday, July 19, from 8-9

Thursday, July 20, from 8-9

Friday, July 21, from 8-9

Saturday, July 22, from 8-12 am

Temporary staff will be paid $14-$15 an hour.

Here's a preview from CBS News Detroit's Alysia Burgio of what visitors can expect at the Ann Arbor Art Fair this year:

For more information about the event, visit here.