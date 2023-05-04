What to expect at the 2023 Ann Arbor Art Fair

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Every year, the Ann Arbor Art Fair draws in more than half a million people.

The festival, coming up in July, is spread out across 30 blocks in the city and features nearly 1,000 local and global artists that come to showcase their talent.

Artwork created by artist Hedy Yang Ceramics. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Karen Delhey, executive director for the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair, says the festival has been taking place since 1960.

Delhey says it's a combination of three separate nonprofit art fairs: the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, The Original, the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and the Ann Arbor State Street Art Fair.

"It just gets better and better and the art is always improving and getting better," said Delhey.

From unique paintings full of vibrant colors to hand-crafted sculptures, festivalgoers get to experience all types of art.

"They're going to see some of the highest quality art that they can find in every medium, every style, every price point," Delhey said.

Even if you're not an art connoisseur, Delhey says there's music and lots of delicious food. She says there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Ceramics created by a local artist for the Ann Arbor Art Fair. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"It's a huge economic driver for the community. The stores and restaurants look forward to this every year. Sales are better than they've ever been for the artists which is great," said Delhey.

The art fair kicks off on July 20 and runs through July 22 in Ann Arbor.

For more information on this year's Ann Arbor Art Fair, click here.