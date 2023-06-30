Watch CBS News
Analyzing Supreme Court's ruling to ban affirmative action in college admissions

(CBS DETROIT) - On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected affirmative action in college admissions, ruling that the race-conscious programs as Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violated the Constitution.

In Michigan, the state passed a ban on affirmative action in 2006.

Detroit school board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo and conservative political strategist Jason Cabel Roe joined CBS News Detroit on Thursday to discuss the Supreme Court's ruling.

