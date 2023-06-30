Analyzing Supreme Court's ruling to ban affirmative action in college admissions

Analyzing Supreme Court's ruling to ban affirmative action in college admissions

Analyzing Supreme Court's ruling to ban affirmative action in college admissions

(CBS DETROIT) - On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected affirmative action in college admissions, ruling that the race-conscious programs as Harvard University and the University of North Carolina violated the Constitution.

READ: Supreme Court rejects affirmative action, ending use of race as factor in college admissions

In Michigan, the state passed a ban on affirmative action in 2006.

Detroit school board member Sherry Gay-Dagnogo and conservative political strategist Jason Cabel Roe joined CBS News Detroit on Thursday to discuss the Supreme Court's ruling.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.