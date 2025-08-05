Amish woman, 58, killed after Jeep strikes buggy in Gladwin County

One woman died, and two others were injured, after the buggy they were riding in was struck by a Jeep Cherokee in Northern Lower Michigan.

The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at Round Lake Road (F-97) south of Renas Road, in Gladwin County's Butman Township.

The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office said Monday that two women and a teenage girl were in the Amish buggy at the time of the crash. They were ages 58, 25 and 17. They were traveling northbound on Round Lake Road when a Jeep Cherokee, also northbound, struck the buggy from behind.

The oldest of the Amish women was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries. The younger two were taken to MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin for treatment of their injuries, described as non-life-threatening.

The Jeep driver was a 38-year-old woman from Butman Township.

Round Lake Road in that area was closed to traffic for several hours while the Michigan State Police Accident Reconstructionist unit worked on the case.

Other first responder agencies assisting the deputies were Gladwin City Police Department, Gladwin Fire and Rescue, and Butman Township Fire and Rescue.

The crash is still under investigation, and reports will go to the Gladwin County Prosecutor for review.