Amish woman hospitalized after semi-truck strikes buggy in Gladwin County

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit.
An Amish woman was hospitalized after a crash involving a buggy and a semi-truck in Beaverton Township, Michigan. 

The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on Beaverton Road, west of South Bard Road. 

amish-buggy-semi-truck-gladwin.jpg
Gladwin County Sheriff's Office

A 61-year-old Amish woman and a 17-year-old Amish boy were traveling eastbound on Beaverton Road and towing an unoccupied buggy when they were struck by a semi-truck traveling eastbound on Beaverton Road, according to the sheriff's office. 

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Deputies say the 17-year-old passenger and the semi-truck driver, a 45-year-old Hersey, Michigan, man, were not injured in the crash. 

gladwin-county-buggy-semi-crash.jpg
Gladwin County Sheriff's Office

The truck driver received a traffic citation.

Beaverton Fire and Rescue and MyMichigan Ambulance Service assisted on the scene. 

Tuesday's incident is the second crash in Gladwin County in August involving an Amish buggy and a vehicle. On Aug. 1, a 58-year-old Amish woman was killed, and two others were injured after the buggy they were riding in was struck by a Jeep.

In mid-August, seven Amish died in two separate crashes in Montcalm and Tuscola counties.

