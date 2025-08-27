Amish woman hospitalized after semi-truck strikes buggy in Gladwin County

An Amish woman was hospitalized after a crash involving a buggy and a semi-truck in Beaverton Township, Michigan.

The Gladwin County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on Beaverton Road, west of South Bard Road.

Gladwin County Sheriff's Office

A 61-year-old Amish woman and a 17-year-old Amish boy were traveling eastbound on Beaverton Road and towing an unoccupied buggy when they were struck by a semi-truck traveling eastbound on Beaverton Road, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the 17-year-old passenger and the semi-truck driver, a 45-year-old Hersey, Michigan, man, were not injured in the crash.

Gladwin County Sheriff's Office

The truck driver received a traffic citation.

Beaverton Fire and Rescue and MyMichigan Ambulance Service assisted on the scene.

Tuesday's incident is the second crash in Gladwin County in August involving an Amish buggy and a vehicle. On Aug. 1, a 58-year-old Amish woman was killed, and two others were injured after the buggy they were riding in was struck by a Jeep.

In mid-August, seven Amish died in two separate crashes in Montcalm and Tuscola counties.