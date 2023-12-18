City of Hamtramck renames street as "Palestine Avenue" in support of Gaza

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The city of Hamtramck its city council approved a resolution to give one of its streets an honorary name in support of Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war.

On Dec. 12, the council voted in favor of Resolution 2023-184, which renames Holbrook Street as Palestine Avenue. The street is between Buffalo and St. Aubin streets.

The council voted 4-3 on the resolution.

"The Mayor and City Council acknowledge the profound impact of the recent and ongoing events in Gaza resulting in the loss of almost 20,000 people since October 7, 2023 comprising mostly of completely innocent women and children," read the resolution.

"The community wishes to express solidarity and compassion towards those affected by the tragedy."

City officials say the name change will not impact postal addresses or other legal designations.

During the meeting, Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib said the name change is a "symbolic thing that is going to be done by the city of Hamtramck." Ghalib said he also feared not approving the resolution after it went public would be "disastrous."

"I know it's not going to change anything, but it's showing what Hamtramck stands for and what the community here stands for," Ghalib said.

However, some council members who voted against the resolution said the city should refrain from renaming streets which is considered unfair for other countries in crisis.

"It's getting us nowhere," council member Muhith Mahmood said before the vote. "This is happening everywhere in the world ... and if you bring all of those to Hamtramck to a street name, I don't know how viable this is for the community."