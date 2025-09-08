Ambulance rolls over after colliding with Jeep Cherokee, no serious injuries reported

An ambulance rolled over during a traffic crash Monday morning in Warren, Michigan, but first responders reported no serious injuries resulted from the accident.

The collision between the ambulance and a Jeep Cherokee happened about 9:30 a.m. at Hoover Road and 11 Mile Road, near the Interstate 696 Service Drive intersection, Warren Police Department reported.

"We can confirm that one of our ambulances was involved in a motor vehicle accident earlier today," Universal Ambulance said. "Thankfully, all individuals involved, including our own First Responders and the patient being transported – sustained only non-life-threatening injuries."

Warren police said the ambulance was northbound on Hoover near the westbound I-696 Service Drive with emergency equipment activated, and proceeded into the intersection. At the same time, a Jeep Cherokee that was westbound on the Service Drive had a green light.

The ambulance was struck on the rear passenger side, and rolled over.

Two medics and a patient, a 55-year-old man, were inside the ambulance. All three were taken by the Warren Fire Department to Henry Ford Warren Hospital, and no serious injuries were reported.

The Jeep Cherokee driver was a 33-year-old woman whose passenger was her 2-year-old son. They were checked at the scene by the Warren Fire Department, and did not go to a hospital.

The Warren Police Department's Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

"No determination on which driver was at fault has been made at this time," police said.

"We are thankful to the Warren Police and Fire Departments, who provided a quick emergency response and ensured the safety of everyone on scene, and we are deeply grateful for the care and support of the hospital staff at Henry Ford Warren Hospital. While we review the details of the incident, we remain focused on supporting our team and continuing to deliver the highest quality of care to the communities we serve," the ambulance company said.