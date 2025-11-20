Amazon Prime Air drone delivery program expanding to Hazel Park

Amazon is already taking home delivery to new heights near Pontiac, Michigan, and now the tech giant is expanding that program to cover Hazel Park and surrounding areas.

The drone delivery program promises orders to your front door within the hour they're placed, but that doesn't come without uncertainty from those who live in those serviced communities. Amazon says it's hoping to get things off the ground in Hazel Park soon, aiming for before the end of 2025.

The company says the MK30 drones would take off from the Hazel Park delivery station and serve customers within a 7.5-mile radius, including Highland Park, Center Line, Madison Heights and Oak Park.

Those who live in the area have mixed reactions to the program.

"I think it's beneficial. I think they'll have extra security. We'll get our packages quicker. We'll be having cars flying soon, so I mean, it's new technology," said resident Kierra Lovelady.

"A drone's going to drop stuff off at my house, at my front door? That's kind of crazy, I don't know," Roxy Orozco said.

"I'd be curious of it. I'd be looking at it, but like anything else, I think we could adapt to it and it wouldn't be a problem, but I think initially, yeah, it would be a little disturbing, I guess," said Dan Chicklas.

The company says the drones can deliver packages weighing no more than 5 pounds. The service costs $4.99 for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Prime members.

"They are autonomous drones. We are really focused on safety to ensure that we are putting out a product that is safe for our neighborhoods, company, people, pets, and property," Prime Air drone operations manager Lauren Wilson.

"I always think of the single parent at home who isn't able to get out of the house to get medicine for their sick baby. We're able to meet them where they are at," Wilson said.

Earlier this month, Amazon launched its drone delivery service in Pontiac. The company previously held a community meet and greet in the city, introducing residents to the program and offering a hands-on look at the technology.

The service is also available in select cities in Arizona and Texas.