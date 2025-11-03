Watch CBS News
Amazon Prime Air drone delivery service launches in Pontiac

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Amazon announced over the weekend that it is offering another delivery service in Pontiac, Michigan, that involves drones.

The company's Prime Air drone service will operate from facilities adjacent to the fulfillment center and can deliver packages weighing no more than 5 pounds within a 7- to 8-mile radius of the facility. The service costs $4.99 for Prime members and $9.99 for non-Prime members.

Amazon held a community meet and greet in July 2025 at Lafayette Grande in Pontiac, introducing Metro Detroit residents to its cutting-edge drone delivery service. The event offered a hands-on look at the technology that's already being piloted in select U.S. cities. 

"This is the future of where delivery is heading, and we want to make sure that Pontiac is at the forefront," Pontiac City Council President Mike McGuinness said at the time. 

Amazon leaders and city officials said that the technology is meant to supplement, not replace, the human workforce.

Note: The video above previously aired on July 29, 2025.

