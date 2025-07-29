Amazon hosts meet and greet in Pontiac, Michigan, to introduce new drone delivery service

Amazon gives sneak peek of its Prime Air program in Pontiac, Michigan

With drone delivery set to take off in late 2025, Amazon is betting big on Pontiac, Michigan.

The tech giant's drone program, Amazon Prime Air, is setting the stage for a high-tech transformation in how packages arrive at your front door, and Pontiac is one of the first communities on the flight path.

On Tuesday, the program hosted a community meet-and-greet at Lafayette Grande in Pontiac, introducing Metro Detroit residents to its cutting-edge drone delivery service. The event offered locals a hands-on look at the technology that's already being piloted in select U.S. cities. Attendees were treated to live drone demonstrations and the chance to speak directly with the engineers and operations staff behind the futuristic delivery method.

Amazon plans to launch its drone service in the area by the fourth quarter of 2025, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

"This is the future of where delivery is heading, and we want to make sure that Pontiac is at the forefront," said Pontiac City Council President Mike McGuinness.

The drone delivery service will be available to customers located within a 7.5-mile radius of the drone center in Pontiac. To use the service, customers simply shop on Amazon as usual. If eligible, they'll see a "drone delivery" or "60-minute delivery" option at checkout.

Officials say the packages must be 5 pounds or less.

One of the biggest questions surrounding drone delivery is its impact on employment. However, Amazon leaders and city officials reassured the public that the technology is meant to supplement, not replace, the human workforce.

"Right here in Pontiac, Michigan, we've had a site in the community for quite a while that are directly supporting your business and making sure that each step, each opportunity, local community members have the opportunity to apply here," said Ian Conyers, head of Community Affairs at Amazon.

Pontiac city officials say the company's presence and its investment in new technology have already had a positive economic impact.

"A lot of services and improvements that we've been able to make in our community or directly attributed to the stability and growth of Amazon, meaning their large, substantial facilities here, but also the thousands of people that work there and their contribution to our tax base," McGuinness said.