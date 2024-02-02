Redford Township Police Department search for missing 12-year-old boy

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 2, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 2, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Feb. 2, 2024

REDFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Amare Peaster was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and Joy Road on Jan. 31.

Peaster is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Detroit Lions hoodie, a navy winter coat, black jogging pants, and gray Crocs.

Anyone with information can call police at 313-387-2500.