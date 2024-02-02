Watch CBS News
Redford Township Police Department search for missing 12-year-old boy

REDFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. 

Amare Peaster was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and Joy Road on Jan. 31.

Peaster is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.  

He was last seen wearing a Detroit Lions hoodie, a navy winter coat, black jogging pants, and gray Crocs. 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-387-2500.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 2:57 PM EST

