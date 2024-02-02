Redford Township Police Department search for missing 12-year-old boy
REDFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Amare Peaster was last seen in the area of Beech Daly and Joy Road on Jan. 31.
Peaster is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a Detroit Lions hoodie, a navy winter coat, black jogging pants, and gray Crocs.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-387-2500.
