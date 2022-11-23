Alpena man accused of making false claims against MSP troopers

(CBS DETROIT) - An Alpena man is being accused of making false claims against Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers during the execution of a search warrant.

Thomas VanDuinen, 70, is charged with three counts of false report of a felony, one count of providing a false statement to a police officer and one count of use of a computer to commit a crime.

Officials say in February 2021, MSP executed search warrants on VanDuinen's home and on a pole barn he was renting for his business in Alpena.

Two days after the execution of the search warrants, VanDuinen began filing demands for the return of his property and later filed lawsuits against MSP. VanDuinen alleged that the troopers who searched his home and business stole money and hydrocodone pills and forged signatures on the search warrants that were used to search his properties.

VanDuinen reported his demands and lawsuits to the MSP Professional Standards Section, where a criminal investigation was initiated in June 2021. The Michigan solicitor general authorized the close of the investigation against the troopers in January 2022.

"Law enforcement officers who uphold their duty to serve and protect deserve to be vigorously defended against false accusations," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. "I take seriously accusations of misconduct and am committed to thoroughly investigating such claims to ensure the public trust. In this case, Michigan State Police were falsely accused, and the offender will be held accountable."

An arraignment date has not yet been scheduled by the court.