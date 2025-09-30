Michigan DNR says alligator report from Belle Isle is "credible," with reptile presumed still on the loose

New stretch of Iron Belle Trail unveiled on Belle Isle

"Out of an abundance of caution, the DNR is coordinating to assess the area and determine appropriate next steps," an agency spokesman said Monday about the alligator investigation.

That being said, recent "social media rumors" of a boa constrictor sighting at the park that are also circulating have not been verified or confirmed, the DNR said.

Belle Isle Park is a State of Michigan park on an island in the Detroit River near downtown Detroit. Popular features include a fountain, a conservatory, a golf course and a swimming beach.

The alligator questions emerged in August with a possible sighting, but state officials could not find any such animal at that time. The DNR said Belle Isle Park staff responded to the latest sighting report Sept. 26, and that effort provided further leads.

"While no visual confirmation has been made by Department of Natural Resources (DNR) personnel, a photo with geo-location data was obtained. The report is considered credible and consistent," the DNR said.

"As a reminder, releasing wild animals or pets into State Parks is prohibited and harmful — to the animal, the ecosystem, and public safety. Non-native species can disrupt local habitats and pose risks to visitors and wildlife alike."

Visitors to parks and outdoor areas also are urged not to approach wild animals, regardless of size.

Alligators normally would not be found in the wild in Michigan. The range for the American alligator is considered to be the southeast United States, the National Park Service said.

