Bus carrying junior high football team crashes near Pittsburgh; at least 21 students hospitalized

Several members of a Pittsburgh-area junior high school football team were injured when their bus was involved in a crash Saturday morning.

Dwan Walker, mayor of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, confirmed to KDKA-TV that the Aliquippa Junior High football team was on its way to a game against a team from Pine-Richland High School when the crash occurred at about 11 a.m. local time on Shaffer Road in Economy Borough in Beaver County, which is located across the Ohio River from Aliquippa.

Economy Borough Police Chief Michael O'Brien said the bus was carrying 28 people, including 25 children, a bus driver and two adults. According to O'Brien, at least 21 children and the driver were taken to area hospitals.

A spokesperson for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh told KDKA-TV that it received 20 patients who were involved in the bus accident. It said all the child patients it received have been discharged, except one.

The last child patient UPMC Children's Hospital was undergoing surgery and last listed in critical condition, according to a statement from Aliquippa School District Superintendent Dr. Phillip K. Woods.

A spokesperson for Allegheny General Hospital told KDKA-TV it received two patients from the crash. Their conditions are unknown.

The exact circumstances of the crash were still unclear, and the cause remains under investigation.

At the scene of a crash involving a bus carrying members of the Aliquippa Junior High School football team. Aug. 23, 2025. KDKA-TV/Jessica Riley

A source close to the investigation told KDKA-TV that the crash occurred when the bus rounded a bend and veered off the road, striking a hillside. The source said that caused the vehicle to briefly tip before landing upright. In the process, the bus struck a utility pole, knocking down live wires, which some players had to get around as they exited the bus.

Various agencies responded from both Beaver and Allegheny counties.

Superintendent Woods said in his statement Saturday evening that all Junior High Football practices and games for next week have been canceled. A parent meeting will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Black Box to answer questions and address concerns.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Saturday afternoon in a statement that he had spoken to Walker, while offering his administration's full support as authorities continue to investigate the crash.

"Football brings the Aliquippa community together - and I know those who prepared to cheer on their team today are already stepping in to care for their neighbors and check in on the families affected," Gov. Shapiro said. "The entire community is in our thoughts today. Please join Lori and me in praying for the team, their parents, their coaches, and everyone rallying behind them."

A vigil was set to be held at Louis 'Lefty' Cepull Memorial Park at 7 p.m. Saturday. Mental health resources will be made available to students and staff on Monday.

"When something like this happens to our babies, everybody should respond without question," Walker said in a news briefing. "I know the city of Aliquippa is grateful. I know the families are grateful. We are eternally grateful."