Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson said, "That's the last time I go airborne," in a statement issued after Coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Tuesday that the Pro Bowler suffered a torn ACL.

The injury happened as he jumped to celebrate a sack during the Lions' international NFL game with the New England Patriots on Nov. 15 in Germany. Hutchinson was initially listed as questionable to return before being reported as out.

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 15: Aidan Hutchinson of Detroit Lions goes down with an injury while celebrating getting a sack during the NFL match between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany. Sebastian Widmann / Getty Images

"I honestly can't believe it. I've jumped hundreds of times on a football field and never in a million years did I think this would happen to me," Hutchinson posted on social media after the injury confirmation.

"But even something like this won't hold me back.

"I can ask why over and over again, but it'll never make sense. All I can do is surrender to the path. Only God knows why and I trust in Him.

"Very grateful for all of your prayers and well wishes.

"Two things I know for sure:

"1. I always come back stronger.

"2. That's the last time I go airborne. (emoji of a grin and of a thumbs up)

"Hold down the fort til I'm back, boys."

Hutchinson, 26, was the No. 2 overall pick out of the University of Michigan in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Lions and Hutchinson agreed to a four-year contract extension in October 2025, making the star pass rusher one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league.

The above video originally aired on Nov. 17, 2026