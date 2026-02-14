Man suspected in crash at Detroit Metro Airport charged with stalking in separate incident

The man suspected in last month's crash at Detroit Metro Airport's McNamara Terminal is charged with one count of aggravated stalking in a separate incident, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Brian Sutton, 37, was arraigned on the charge Friday, according to online court records. The Westland Police Department said he was arrested in connection with the incident around 8:30 a.m. that day.

Sutton, of Clinton Township, Michigan, is set to appear at a probable cause conference on Feb. 26, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 5.

Police said in a news release about the charge, "His name may be familiar to some of you as he was recently in the news for a fairly high profile event at DTW."

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to CBS News Detroit that Sutton is suspected in the Jan. 23 crash at the Romulus-based airport, in which officials said a vehicle busted through the entrance of the terminal and struck a ticketing area near Delta Air Lines' check-in counters. The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department said six people were treated at the scene and the driver was taken into custody.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement to CBS News following the crash that no injuries were reported and there was no operational impact.

Police said Friday they're seeking charges of operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, aggravated assault and malicious destruction of property in connection with the incident.

Since the incident, the airport authority has looked into permanent barrier options, with temporary barriers already in place.