New security measures in place after car crashes into McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metro Airport

Nearly two weeks after a man drove his car into an entrance at Detroit Metro Airport, new security measures are now in place.

On Jan. 23, a man driving a Mercedes Sedan hopped the curb, crashed through a door at McNamara Terminal, and slammed into a Delta ticket counter.

CBS Detroit

"How does that happen. Literally, how does that happen?" said traveler Karli Belill.

"I was like, 'Wow, how'd that happen, and what's he doing here? How'd he get through the doors in the first place?" traveler Tony Anderson asked.

The driver was arrested, six people were treated for injuries, and operations were status quo the following day. However, frequent travelers are still stunned weeks later.

"When you see this happen like this and a safety protocol is breached to this degree, you have to have a little pause. When I walk in here right now, I'm going to go in here and see what's going on to make sure that I'm going to be safe," said Anderson.

CBS Detroit

Security questions continue to swirl after the chaotic crash.

The Wayne County Airport Authority installed dozens of concrete barricades this week outside airport entrances to prevent a future breach.

Meanwhile, the door inside that was impacted by the crash is still boarded up, and the ticket counter is blocked off.

CBS Detroit

Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton issued the following statement on the incident:

I've been with the airport for 27 years and what occurred on January 23rd at the McNamara Terminal is unprecedented. It has definitely changed our security posture. The building features design elements intended to prevent a crash, but they turned out to be inadequate to stop the car. As a result of what happened, you will see 9,000-pound cement barriers are in place. The barriers are located in the roadway in front of each door on the Departures and Arrivals levels. The fact that the "floor" of each Departures Level is the "ceiling" of the Arrivals Level presents unique challenges, including weight limitations. We're continuing to work with the airlines and our internal teams to determine what is the most appropriate permanent barrier to prevent a vehicle from driving into the doors again. Our first priority is to protect our visitors and employees from any such incident in the future. Rest assured, the airport is more secure now than it was last week. The driver is undergoing a medical evaluation. When the investigation is finished, police will present their findings to the prosecutor's office to determine what, if any, charges should be filed.

Passengers say that it's a step in the right direction.

"I mean, I think it's something. You gotta do something. You can't have something like that happen and then not do anything about it," Belill said.

"Now that it's happened and with the climate of the country right now, we have to consider everything and look at the public safety as our first concern. This seems to be a positive step right here because this deters any would-be from coming through the doors again," said Anderson.

CBS Detroit

The intent of the driver remains unclear. Airport officials tell CBS News Detroit that he's no longer in custody and has been petitioned for a medical evaluation.

CBS News Detroit also reached out to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office to see if any charges have been filed.

A press conference is scheduled by the Wayne County Airport Authority on Thursday with an update on the investigation. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest.