A group of people, including children, was rescued on Wednesday after a pontoon boat flipped over in Commerce Lake.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, no injuries were reported, and authorities were working to recover the boat.

It is unknown how many people were rescued.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information.