Adult, teen killed in double shooting near Grand Rapids school, police say

A teenager and a woman were fatally shot Tuesday evening just outside a grade school building in West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

The incident was reported about 6:40 p.m. near the playground at Southwest Elementary School, in the area of Oakland Avenue SW and Rumsey Street SW. Grand Rapids Police Department responded to the scene, and said they found two victims: a 14-year-old male and a woman in her 30s.

Both of the victims had serious gunshot wounds.

First responders provided aid, but the teenager died at the scene, police said. The woman died at a hospital as a result of her injuries.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting but has since been located and taken into custody.

Grand Rapids Public Schools said that because of the incident, classes were canceled on Wednesday at both Southwest Elementary and Southwest Middle High. Crisis teams and school therapists will be at both campuses when classes resume on Thursday.

"This closure will allow for additional time for our Southwest community to process what has happened in our neighborhood. Our crisis teams and school therapists will be available to support any scholars who may need help processing this violence when school resumes on Thursday," the district said. "Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragic incident."

Police ask that anyone with information that can assist in the shooting investigation contact Grand Rapids Police Department detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.