Adam Hollier launches another bid for Congress, challenging Michigan Rep. Shri Thanedar

Former Michigan state Sen. Adam Hollier announced he will have another go at running for Congress to unseat U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar.

Hollier ran against Thanedar in 2024 but was unsuccessful after election officials determined that he had not submitted enough signatures. Michigan's 13th Congressional District covers a portion of Wayne County, including Detroit. The city, which is nearly 80% Black, had maintained some Black representation in Congress for almost 70 years until 2023 when Thanedar was elected.

"From housing to daycare to the rising costs of everything from groceries to the brakes on our cars, we're in a real crisis in this country," Hollier said in a statement. "We need bold solutions and leaders who won't back down in the face of this challenge. The last thing we need are more millionaires and billionaires like Elon Musk and Shri Thanedar who are only in it for themselves."

In April 2024, Hollier submitted more than 1,500 signatures to meet the ballot requirement of 1,000. However, Thanedar challenged the validity of the signatures, and Wayne County election staff found that close to half of the signatures were invalid.

During his campaign, Hollier received endorsements from multiple high-profile Democratic leaders, including Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Congressional Black Caucus.

Hollier previously served in the Michigan Senate from 2018 to 2022 before he was selected as director of the state's Veterans Affairs Agency.