Absentee ballots now available to Michigan voters for Nov. 4 election

Absentee ballots are now available for local elections that are scheduled for November 4, the Michigan Secretary of State's office said.

The list of Southeast Michigan communities having elections on that date include the cities of Detroit, Dearborn, Taylor and Auburn Hills. There also are some school elections in Southeast Michigan, including Riverview Community Schools, Wayne-Westland Community Schools and Monroe County Community College.

Michigan voters can vote in person on election day, vote in person during early voting at selected locations, or request an absentee ballot. The absentee ballots can be mailed in or returned in person to their local clerks' offices, to designated drop boxes or at a polling location. Those who are not already on the list for absentee ballots, but would like one, can submit a request by contacting their city or township clerk's office or go to Michigan.gov/vote.

Absentee ballots for those who have already signed up are on their way to voters in many locations, including in the City of Monroe where the clerk's office said the mailings were done this week.

And the voter registration and early voting opportunities will include the Party at the Polls Oct. 25 on West Grand Boulevard in Detroit, according to the City of Detroit Department of Elections office.