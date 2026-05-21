About 1.3 million Michigan residents expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend

About 1.3 million Michigan residents will travel at least 50 miles from home for Memorial Day weekend, AAA-The Auto Club Group says.

It's part of a trend that shows busy – but tempered – traffic patterns for the five-day holiday weekend that traditionally marks the start of summer travel.

"Memorial Day travel is still reaching record levels, but with the smallest year-over-year increase in more than a decade," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Although travel demand remains strong, higher fuel prices and persistent inflation may cause some travelers to shorten trips, delay plans, or stay closer to home."

AAA says Michigan's estimate of 1.3 million road trip travelers is the second-highest on record for the state for the holiday weekend. And while the national estimate of 45 million traveling during Memorial Day weekend 2026 will set a new record for that holiday weekend, it's only topping the previous total by 1%.

To avoid peak travel times, AAA suggests traveling after 9 p.m. Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday. Sunday will have minimal traffic impact. Those who travel on Monday will notice the worst traffic between noon and 5 p.m.

AAA said earlier this week that Memorial Day weekend road trips would cost more this year than in 2025.

Michigan's average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas as of Thursday was $4.74; with a national average of $4.56, AAA says. A year ago, motorists paid an average of $3.13 in Michigan and an average of $3.18 across the country.