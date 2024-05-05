A mild start to the work week

CBS DETROIT - The work week starts out mild, but rain and cooler temperatures are on the way. We'll see partly cloudy skies throughout Monday, with the skies clearing in the late afternoon.

Tuesday starts out dry, but clouds build quickly and rain moves in in the afternoon.

Storms are possible with this system, especially later in the evening.

There is a Marginal risk of severe weather south of I 94, thought it looks like the strongest storms will be further to our south.

Expect a few chances for showers starting Tuesday through the weekend, with cooler air moving in towards the end of the week and sticking around through the weekend.