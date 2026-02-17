A foggy start Tuesday in Southeast Michigan. Here's how fog forms

It's a foggy start Tuesday morning across Southeast Michigan.

You may ask, what is this sorcery? This mystical air? Well, we are getting answers about why fog forms.

Fog is what happens when clouds decide they're tired of lofty ambitions and come down to earth. It forms when air near the ground cools to its dew point, meaning it can't hold all its invisible water vapor anymore.

The vapor condenses into billions of microscopic droplets, politely suspending themselves in midair and blurring your morning commute.

Add a calm night, a bit of moisture, and a temperature dip, and nature installs a soft-focus filter over the landscape, which can make it mildly inconvenient and a challenge to drive.

Be safe out there.