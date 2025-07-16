11-year-old boy praised for his call to 911 after family members stranded on Lake Lansing

Body found in Melvindale park; Dearborn vote on short-term rentals; and other top stories

An 11-year-old boy placed a 911 call to get help for family members who were stranded on a raft in Ingham County, Michigan.

The incident happened about 1:40 p.m. July 5. The Ingham County Sheriff's Office released a recording of the 911 call on Tuesday.

The child explained that his mother, another adult and two children were stranded on a large inflatable raft in the middle of Lake Lansing, which is part of the Ingham County Park system in Haslet. The boy was concerned because the family could not get to shore and the raft was taking on water.

"They're floating all the way to the other side of the lake," the boy told the 911 dispatcher.

Only one of the four people on the raft had a life preserver.

An Ingham County deputy who was working marine patrol at the lake was able to quickly get to the family and provide a rescue.

"We would like thank the young man who was able to call for help and calmly and clearly explain to dispatchers where he was and what he needed," the report said.