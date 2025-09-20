Watch CBS News
77-year-old Detroit man dies after rollover crash on southbound Lodge Freeway

A 77-year-old Detroit man died after a single-vehicle rollover crash on the southbound Lodge Freeway Friday night. 

Michigan State Police say the rollover crash happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday on the southbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) near Linwood Street in Detroit. 

The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, may have suffered a cardiac event while driving south, according to MSP. 

The driver left the roadway and struck a median wall, causing his vehicle to overturn and come to rest on its roof. The crash blocked the left southbound lane. 

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Southbound M-10 at Linwood was closed for several hours for an investigation, but has been reopened.

