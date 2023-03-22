4th student released from hospital after MSU shooting, 1 remains in critical condition

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A fourth student has been released from the hospital following the shooting at Michigan State University.

The student who was released was previously listed in fair condition, MSU Police and Public Safety announced Wednesday.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students:



• 1 student has been discharged (previously in fair condition)



• 3 students were previously discharged



• 1 student remains in critical condition pic.twitter.com/512J5SKfjo — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 22, 2023

Two students injured in the shooting were released from the hospital on March 3. Another student was released on Feb. 23.

One student remains in the hospital in critical condition.