4th student released from hospital after MSU shooting, 1 remains in critical condition
EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A fourth student has been released from the hospital following the shooting at Michigan State University.
The student who was released was previously listed in fair condition, MSU Police and Public Safety announced Wednesday.
Two students injured in the shooting were released from the hospital on March 3. Another student was released on Feb. 23.
One student remains in the hospital in critical condition.
