Update: 2 more students released from hospital after Michigan State University shooting
EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two more students have been released from the hospital following the shooting at Michigan State University.
MSU Police and Public Safety provided an update Friday, saying two students who were previously in serious, but stable condition have been discharged from Sparrow Hospital. Another student was released on Feb. 23.
One student remains in fair condition, while another student is in serious condition.
On Thursday, MSU officials said the three victims in the shooting, Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser, will receive posthumous degrees.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.