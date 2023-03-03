Watch CBS News
Update: 2 more students released from hospital after Michigan State University shooting

By Joseph Buczek

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two more students have been released from the hospital following the shooting at Michigan State University.  

MSU Police and Public Safety provided an update Friday, saying two students who were previously in serious, but stable condition have been discharged from Sparrow Hospital. Another student was released on Feb. 23.  

One student remains in fair condition, while another student is in serious condition. 

On Thursday, MSU officials said the three victims in the shooting, Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser, will receive posthumous degrees.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 3:01 PM

