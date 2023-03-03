Update: 2 more students released from hospital after Michigan State University shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two more students have been released from the hospital following the shooting at Michigan State University.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students:



• 2 students have been discharged (previously serious, but stable)



• 1 student was previously discharged



• 1 student is in fair condition



• 1 student remains in critical condition

MSU Police and Public Safety provided an update Friday, saying two students who were previously in serious, but stable condition have been discharged from Sparrow Hospital. Another student was released on Feb. 23.

One student remains in fair condition, while another student is in serious condition.

On Thursday, MSU officials said the three victims in the shooting, Alexandria Verner, Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser, will receive posthumous degrees.