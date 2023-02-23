Watch CBS News
Update: 1 student released from hospital after Michigan State University shooting

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One student has been released from the hospital following the shooting at Michigan State University.

Michigan State Police and Sparrow Health provided the update on Thursday, Feb. 23, saying that one student, who was previously in serious but stable condition, has been discharged from the hospital.

In addition, two students remain in serious but stable condition, one student is in fair condition and one is in critical condition. 

Earlier in the week, Michigan State announced that it would cover the hospital bills for these five students and the funeral costs for sophomore Brian Fraser, junior Arielle Anderson and junior Alexandria Verner.

